    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Raska speaks with Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on October 5, 2022.

