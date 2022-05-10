Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 3 of 10]

    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Fellows attending the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) Comprehensive Security Cooperation (CSC) course and U.S. Coast Guard members pose for a picture in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on October 5, 2022.

    Fellows attending this CSC course, a 5-week in-resident executive program offered three times a year, included mid-level military, government, and non-government professionals from more than thirty nations across the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS builds resilient capacity, shared understanding, and networked relationships among civilian and military practitioners and institutions to help advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7455565
    VIRIN: 220510-G-G2014-1003
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT