Fellows attending the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) Comprehensive Security Cooperation (CSC) course and U.S. Coast Guard members pose for a picture in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on October 5, 2022.
Fellows attending this CSC course, a 5-week in-resident executive program offered three times a year, included mid-level military, government, and non-government professionals from more than thirty nations across the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS builds resilient capacity, shared understanding, and networked relationships among civilian and military practitioners and institutions to help advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 03:04
|Photo ID:
|7455565
|VIRIN:
|220510-G-G2014-1003
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 10 of 10]
