Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Fellows visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

Fellows attending the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) Comprehensive Security Cooperation (CSC) course and U.S. Coast Guard members pose for a picture in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on October 5, 2022.



Fellows attending this CSC course, a 5-week in-resident executive program offered three times a year, included mid-level military, government, and non-government professionals from more than thirty nations across the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS builds resilient capacity, shared understanding, and networked relationships among civilian and military practitioners and institutions to help advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

