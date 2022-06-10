ETT Drills

221006-N-IL330-1227 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 6, 2022) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Gunner Vandervort, from Lake Ozark, Missouri, adjusts the nozzle of an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during an engineering training team drill in main machinery room one aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

