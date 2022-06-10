Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ETT Drills [Image 2 of 6]

    ETT Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221006-N-IL330-1048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 6, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Brian Shurtz, from San Diego, checks valve integrity during an engineering training team drill in a machinery room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:14
    Photo ID: 7455509
    VIRIN: 221006-N-IL330-1048
    Resolution: 2044x1363
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ETT Drills [Image 6 of 6], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ETT Drills
    ETT Drills
    ETT Drills
    ETT Drills
    ETT Drills
    ETT Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT