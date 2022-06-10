221006-N-IL330-1048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 6, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Brian Shurtz, from San Diego, checks valve integrity during an engineering training team drill in a machinery room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 6, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:14 Photo ID: 7455509 VIRIN: 221006-N-IL330-1048 Resolution: 2044x1363 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ETT Drills [Image 6 of 6], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.