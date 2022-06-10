Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Sailors Perform for San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Band Southwest Sailors Perform for San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terrin Hartman 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221006-N-VX158-1067 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2022) Musician 1st Class Patrick Pedlar, left, a native of Alameda, Calif., and Musician 1st Class Bryan Parmann, a native of Atascadero, Calif., perform with Navy Band Southwest during a concert in the Castro district in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:04
    Photo ID: 7455365
    VIRIN: 221006-N-VX158-1067
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 836.08 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Sailors Perform for San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #CNRSW
    #SFFW2022
    #SFFleetWeek2022

