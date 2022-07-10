Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors participate in HAV + STEM education center [Image 4 of 4]

    SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors participate in HAV + STEM education center

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (October 7, 2022) U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local authorities showcase their respective capabilities during the Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM education center as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7455361
    VIRIN: 221007-M-AI445-1091
    Resolution: 4400x6600
    Size: 16.48 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors participate in HAV + STEM education center [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

