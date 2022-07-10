SAN FRANCISCO (October 7, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Phil Gilbert assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, and Julio Altuna assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 1, both explosive ordinance technicians, pose for a group photo during the Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:09 Photo ID: 7455358 VIRIN: 221007-M-AI445-1013 Resolution: 4041x6061 Size: 15.11 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors participate in HAV + STEM education center [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.