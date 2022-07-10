Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Assistance + Village STEM Education Center - San Francisco Fleet Week 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    Humanitarian Assistance + Village STEM Education Center - San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2022) – Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Nick Ray, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, from Redding, Calif., packs his parachute during a skydiving demonstration as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022, Oct. 7, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7455291
    VIRIN: 221007-N-HV010-1482
    Resolution: 6729x4488
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Assistance + Village STEM Education Center - San Francisco Fleet Week 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

