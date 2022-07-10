Humanitarian Assistance + Village STEM Education Center - San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2022) – Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Nick Ray, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, from Redding, Calif., packs his parachute during a skydiving demonstration as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022, Oct. 7, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

