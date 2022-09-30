Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #7 — Use Social Media to Promote Your Activities [Image 4 of 4]

    NDEAM Day #7 — Use Social Media to Promote Your Activities

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    NDEAM provides an interesting hook for
    social media platforms, including Facebook,
    LinkedIn, and Twitter. For the latter,
    organizations are encouraged to include
    the hashtag #NDEAM. Sample postings
    and tweets are available to assist in
    incorporating NDEAM into social media activities,
    as are tips for making tweets accessible.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/mgescd

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7455269
    VIRIN: 220930-F-KV097-1007
    Resolution: 296x319
    Size: 17.76 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDEAM Day #7 — Use Social Media to Promote Your Activities [Image 4 of 4], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

