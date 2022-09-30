NDEAM provides an interesting hook for
social media platforms, including Facebook,
LinkedIn, and Twitter. For the latter,
organizations are encouraged to include
the hashtag #NDEAM. Sample postings
and tweets are available to assist in
incorporating NDEAM into social media activities,
as are tips for making tweets accessible.
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/mgescd
This work, NDEAM Day #7 — Use Social Media to Promote Your Activities [Image 4 of 4], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
