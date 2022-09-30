Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #6 — Participate in Disability Mentoring Day [Image 3 of 4]

    NDEAM Day #6 — Participate in Disability Mentoring Day

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    Disability Mentoring Day promotes career
    development for youth with disabilities
    through hands-on programs, job shadowing
    and ongoing mentoring. The nationwide
    observance is the third Wednesday October,
    but employers may choose to host events
    on any day of the month (or year for that matter).
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/jyx87t

    TAGS

    diversity
    DAT
    daf
    Inclusion
    NDEAM
    Disability Employment Awareness Month
    DEIA
    DAFNDEAM

