Disability Mentoring Day promotes career
development for youth with disabilities
through hands-on programs, job shadowing
and ongoing mentoring. The nationwide
observance is the third Wednesday October,
but employers may choose to host events
on any day of the month (or year for that matter).
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/jyx87t
This work, NDEAM Day #6 — Participate in Disability Mentoring Day [Image 4 of 4], by Rhiannon Brown
