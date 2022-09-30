NDEAM Day #6 — Participate in Disability Mentoring Day

Disability Mentoring Day promotes career

development for youth with disabilities

through hands-on programs, job shadowing

and ongoing mentoring. The nationwide

observance is the third Wednesday October,

but employers may choose to host events

on any day of the month (or year for that matter).

More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/jyx87t

