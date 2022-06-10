Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City

A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel with three people aboard was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City Oct. 6, 2022. The vessel operator was cited for multiple violations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
