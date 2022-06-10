Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City

    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City

    OR, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel with three people aboard was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City Oct. 6, 2022. The vessel operator was cited for multiple violations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 18:14
    Photo ID: 7455230
    VIRIN: 221007-G-AS553-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT