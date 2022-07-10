Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Tidwell, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), uses hand signals during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7455140
    VIRIN: 221007-N-PC065-1101
    Resolution: 6338x4225
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers
    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers
    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers
    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers
    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers
    USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    USSK-LHD3
    USSGH-LSD44
    USSARL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT