USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers

U.S. Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transfer boxes through a passageway aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN