Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) sails alongside the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prior to a replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 16:42 Photo ID: 7455135 VIRIN: 221007-N-PC065-1012 Resolution: 5464x4371 Size: 1.36 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington receives supplies from USNS Medgar Evers [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.