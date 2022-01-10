Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs Navy [Image 2 of 9]

    USAFA Football vs Navy

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force wide receiver David Cormeir runs the ball against Navy's Mbiti Williams Jr. during a football game against the Navy at the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct,. 1, 2022. Air Force was victorious over Navy 13-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7455127
    VIRIN: 221001-F-NU281-1002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Football vs Navy [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

