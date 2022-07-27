Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mikwendaagoziwag Memorial Ceremony commemorates, honors traditions

    Mikwendaagoziwag Memorial Ceremony commemorates, honors traditions

    MCGREGOR, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Native leaders meet with Tamara Cameron, operations division chief, to remember the Sandy Lake tragedy near McGregor, Minnesota, July 27. USACE St. Paul District photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann

    Mikwendaagoziwag Memorial Ceremony commemorates, honors traditions

    USACE
    tribes
    Sandy Lake
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Sandy Lake tragedy

