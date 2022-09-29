FORT CARSON, Colo. — WWII Veteran Earl Layton Flanagan and Col. Sean M. Brown, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, talk about Flanagan’s time in the 71st Infantry Division on Camp Carson, now Fort Carson, Sept. 29, 2022. Flanagan served as a forward observer with the 71st Inf. Div. on Camp Carson in 1943 and deployed with the division to France in February 1945, where they started their advance into Germany during World War II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:57 Photo ID: 7454940 VIRIN: 220929-A-ON894-005 Resolution: 3488x5152 Size: 1.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII Veteran, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.