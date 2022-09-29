Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veteran

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — WWII Veteran Earl Layton Flanagan and Col. Sean M. Brown, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, talk about Flanagan’s time in the 71st Infantry Division on Camp Carson, now Fort Carson, Sept. 29, 2022. Flanagan served as a forward observer with the 71st Inf. Div. on Camp Carson in 1943 and deployed with the division to France in February 1945, where they started their advance into Germany during World War II.

