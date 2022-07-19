Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow [Image 2 of 2]

    River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Construction operations at Pigs Eye Lake, near St. Paul, Minnesota, July 19. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:56
    Photo ID: 7454939
    VIRIN: 220719-A-AB038-0012
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow
    River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    habitat
    islands
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Pigs Eye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT