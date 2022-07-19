Construction operations at Pigs Eye Lake, near St. Paul, Minnesota, July 19. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7454939
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-AB038-0012
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT