Nate Campbell (left), project manager, discusses the progress at Pigs Eye Lake with Cindy Ward (right), project engineer, on Pigs Eye Lake, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 19. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7454936
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-AB038-0154
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
River sand provides a foundation to a cleaner tomorrow
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT