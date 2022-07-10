Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st MDG hosts 11th Annual Health Expo [Image 10 of 11]

    81st MDG hosts 11th Annual Health Expo

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Chung, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health NCO in charge, provides mental health and family advocacy literature to Col. Lynne Bussie, 81st Medical Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paula Eischen, 81st MDG senior enlisted leader, during the 11th Annual 81st Medical Group Health Expo inside the Keesler Medical Center auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, October 7, 2022. The 81st MDG hosted the walk-in event, which included information booths and scheduling appointments for multiple types of cancer and chronic diseases in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    VIRIN: 221007-F-BD983-1036
    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    81st Medical Group
    Air Education and Training Command
    Health Expo"

