    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, signs a National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 6, as Christopher Amoroso, from left, NDEAM committee member, James Clarke, Hanscom Diversity, Equity and Inclusion affirmative employment program manager, Hanscom Command Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, and Marianne Montler, Hanscom DEIA disability program manager, look on. NDEAM is held each October to recognize the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7454845
    VIRIN: 221006-F-JW594-1024
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

