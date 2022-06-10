October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, signs a National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 6, as Christopher Amoroso, from left, NDEAM committee member, James Clarke, Hanscom Diversity, Equity and Inclusion affirmative employment program manager, Hanscom Command Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, and Marianne Montler, Hanscom DEIA disability program manager, look on. NDEAM is held each October to recognize the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

