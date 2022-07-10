New Army Reserve Ambassador appointed to Pennsylvania

J. Matthew Lissner has been appointed to the position of United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania. The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people. (Courtesy photo)

