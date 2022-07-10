Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army Gyard signal company mobilizes

    FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Army 1st Sgt. Damon Glover, left, and Capt. Donald Conste, furl the guidon of the New York Army National Guard's 187th Signal Company during a ceremony held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Farmingdale Armed Forces Reserve Center in Farmingdale, New York held to mark the companies mobilization for service in the Middle East. The unit members will leave on Sunday, October 9 for additional training at Fort Hood, Texas before heading for Kuwait. (U.S. Armt National Guard photo by Col. Robert Mitchell)

    Farmingdale-based NY National Guard Soldiers deploying to Kuwait

    Kuwait
    New York Army National Guard
    NYNG
    187th Signal Company

