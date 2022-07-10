Army 1st Sgt. Damon Glover, left, and Capt. Donald Conste, furl the guidon of the New York Army National Guard's 187th Signal Company during a ceremony held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Farmingdale Armed Forces Reserve Center in Farmingdale, New York held to mark the companies mobilization for service in the Middle East. The unit members will leave on Sunday, October 9 for additional training at Fort Hood, Texas before heading for Kuwait. (U.S. Armt National Guard photo by Col. Robert Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7454687
|VIRIN:
|221007-Z-A3538-1001
|Resolution:
|769x524
|Size:
|111.17 KB
|Location:
|FARMINGDALE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army Gyard signal company mobilizes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Farmingdale-based NY National Guard Soldiers deploying to Kuwait
