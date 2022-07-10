NY Army Gyard signal company mobilizes

Army 1st Sgt. Damon Glover, left, and Capt. Donald Conste, furl the guidon of the New York Army National Guard's 187th Signal Company during a ceremony held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Farmingdale Armed Forces Reserve Center in Farmingdale, New York held to mark the companies mobilization for service in the Middle East. The unit members will leave on Sunday, October 9 for additional training at Fort Hood, Texas before heading for Kuwait. (U.S. Armt National Guard photo by Col. Robert Mitchell)

