    Like Father, Like Son

    Like Father, Like Son

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew A. Lamb, Recruit Training Regiment Executive Officer, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, poses for a photo with his son Pfc. Hayden M. Lamb and their family during his son's graduation activities on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Oct. 6, 2022. Both Marines graduated from India Company, platoon 3069, twenty-two years apart. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7454684
    VIRIN: 221006-M-AW120-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    parris island
    legacy
    3rd recruit training battalion
    lineage
    MCRDPI

