Like Father, Like Son

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew A. Lamb, Recruit Training Regiment Executive Officer, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, poses for a photo with his son Pfc. Hayden M. Lamb and their family during his son's graduation activities on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Oct. 6, 2022. Both Marines graduated from India Company, platoon 3069, twenty-two years apart. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

