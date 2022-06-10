Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes illegally caught fish off Texas coast

Crew members from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assess fish caught by three Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast, Oct. 6, 2022. After intercepting the lancha, Coast Guard personnel seized the fish, detained the fishermen and transferred the men to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

