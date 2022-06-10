Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes illegally caught fish off Texas coast [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes illegally caught fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assess fish caught by three Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast, Oct. 6, 2022. After intercepting the lancha, Coast Guard personnel seized the fish, detained the fishermen and transferred the men to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7454636
    VIRIN: 221006-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 480x600
    Size: 77.32 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes illegally caught fish off Texas coast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    South Padre Island
    Lancha
    IUU Fishing

