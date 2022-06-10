A Mexican fishing boat, or lancha, floats alongside the pier at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island after a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew from the station detected men illegally fishing in off the southern Texas coast, Oct. 6, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized the boat, detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Station South Padre Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 11:39 Photo ID: 7454635 VIRIN: 221006-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 600x480 Size: 68.02 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes illegally caught fish off Texas coast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.