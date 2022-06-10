Meet Your Army – Sgt. Weslyn Peterson

Sgt. Weslyn Peterson is a combat medic specialist serving with the Medical Department Activity at Fort Lee, Virginia. Confirming that she is a career Soldier, she said, “I love the Army. I think the most amazing part is what we stand for; our mission and our intent. As a military branch we support not only the government, but the populace of the United States, so as Soldiers we serve the people. To that end, I find it very inspiring, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

