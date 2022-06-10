Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army – Sgt. Weslyn Peterson

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. Weslyn Peterson is a combat medic specialist serving with the Medical Department Activity at Fort Lee, Virginia. Confirming that she is a career Soldier, she said, “I love the Army. I think the most amazing part is what we stand for; our mission and our intent. As a military branch we support not only the government, but the populace of the United States, so as Soldiers we serve the people. To that end, I find it very inspiring, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7454391
    VIRIN: 221006-A-US054-047
    Resolution: 2743x1935
    Size: 606.08 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    combat medic
    health care
    recruiting
    Army Medical Command
    Kenner Army Health Clinic
    goarmy
    meet your army
    Fort-Lee-Spotlight-2022

