U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charity Jesionowski (center), an administration specialist with Installations Personnel Administration Center, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, receives the 2021 Marine of the Year award for MCIPAC during the fourth annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Camp Foster, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. The evening events included guest speakers, dinner, and concluded with an awards presentation recognizing professional excellence among III MEF and Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7454209
|VIRIN:
|221007-M-JH926-1008
|Resolution:
|5650x3767
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
III MEF, MCIPAC participate in 2022 Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner
