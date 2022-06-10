Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner [Image 3 of 5]

    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks during the fourth annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Camp Foster, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. The evening events included guest speakers, dinner, and concluded with an awards presentation recognizing professional excellence among III MEF and Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 03:50
    Photo ID: 7454207
    VIRIN: 221007-M-JH926-1006
    Resolution: 4283x2855
    Size: 981.12 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner
    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner
    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner
    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner
    III MEF, MCIPAC Marines attend Fourth Annual Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    III MEF, MCIPAC participate in 2022 Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCA
    Awards Dinner
    2022 Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT