    Seabees Cleanup Heshikiya Sugar Mill Park

    Seabees Cleanup Heshikiya Sugar Mill Park

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    URUMA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2022) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 Seabees, deployed to Camp Shields, Okinawa, clear foliage at the Heshikiya sugar mill park in Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. They volunteered to clear out foliage at the nationally registered monument's park. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories. The project was arranged by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) community relations. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7454182
    VIRIN: 221005-N-QY759-0113
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Cleanup Heshikiya Sugar Mill Park, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Seabee
    NMCB4
    Heshikya

