Seabees Cleanup Heshikiya Sugar Mill Park

URUMA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2022) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 Seabees, deployed to Camp Shields, Okinawa, clear foliage at the Heshikiya sugar mill park in Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. They volunteered to clear out foliage at the nationally registered monument's park. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories. The project was arranged by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) community relations. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

