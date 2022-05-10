Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yom Kippur Service [Image 2 of 4]

    Yom Kippur Service

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Rabbi Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, middle, from Norfolk, Virginia, joined the crew of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to celebrate the Jewish High Holy days and conduct Yom Kippur services in the ship’s chapel, Oct. 5, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yom Kippur Service [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

