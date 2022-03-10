Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever SFB Fire Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Schriever SFB Fire Training

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, provided vehicle extraction training to two members of the Schriever SFB Colorado leadership team. During the training, conducted 3 October, 2022 at the fire training area, Space Base Delta 1 Operating Location Schriever Commander, U.S. Air Force Colonel Randy Combs and 50th CES Commander, Lt. Col Monica Pickenpaugh, donned firefighter gear and operated tools to become familiar with one critical firefighter duty. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

