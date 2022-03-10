SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, provided vehicle extraction training to two members of the Schriever SFB Colorado leadership team. During the training, conducted 3 October, 2022 at the fire training area, Space Base Delta 1 Operating Location Schriever Commander, U.S. Air Force Colonel Randy Combs and 50th CES Commander, Lt. Col Monica Pickenpaugh, donned firefighter gear and operated tools to become familiar with one critical firefighter duty. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7453896 VIRIN: 221003-F-WR604-2005 Resolution: 5259x3506 Size: 7.78 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schriever SFB Fire Training [Image 9 of 9], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.