Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FireGuard Mission

    FireGuard Mission

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by John Rohrer  

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army SGT Joseph Flores, intelligence specialist, 157th Infantry Battalion, Colorado Springs, currently assigned to the Task Force FireGuard team, is analyzing the environmental factors in the area of an ongoing wildfire. Utilizing National Weather Service, National Interagency Fire Center and Spot Forecast Monitoring sites to support emergency wildfire services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. John Rohrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7453879
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-QD622-0002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FireGuard Mission, by John Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FireGuard&rsquo;s cutting-edge mission saves lives and mitigates property damage from wildfires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Colorado National Guard

    Fireguard

    TAGS

    140WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT