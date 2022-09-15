U.S. Army SGT Joseph Flores, intelligence specialist, 157th Infantry Battalion, Colorado Springs, currently assigned to the Task Force FireGuard team, is analyzing the environmental factors in the area of an ongoing wildfire. Utilizing National Weather Service, National Interagency Fire Center and Spot Forecast Monitoring sites to support emergency wildfire services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. John Rohrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 18:34 Photo ID: 7453879 VIRIN: 220915-Z-QD622-0002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.71 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FireGuard Mission, by John Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.