Seized Mexican lanchas rest within a fenced in yard near Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in South Padre Island, Texas, Mar. 9, 2022. A lancha is 20-to-30-foot fishing boat with a slender profile used by Mexican fishermen to enter the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and engage in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7453659
|VIRIN:
|220309-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|3527x2645
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT