Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre

Seized Mexican lanchas rest within a fenced-in yard near Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in South Padre Island, Texas, Mar. 9, 2022. A lancha is a 20-to-30-foot fishing boat with a slender profile used by Mexican fishermen to enter the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and engage in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

