Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre

    Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Seized Mexican lanchas rest within a fenced-in yard near Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in South Padre Island, Texas, Mar. 9, 2022. A lancha is a 20-to-30-foot fishing boat with a slender profile used by Mexican fishermen to enter the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and engage in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:17
    Photo ID: 7453654
    VIRIN: 220309-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3527x2645
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Texas
    South Padre Island
    Lancha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT