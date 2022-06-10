Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Quantico annual brief to local community representatives

    MCB Quantico annual brief to local community representatives

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    John Kiersma, assistant chief of staff, G-7 performance and external affairs, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks during an annual brief to the community at The Clubs of Quantico and Crossroads Event Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2022. The annual event ensures that key community partners are well informed about MCBQ’s economic impact to the community. (US Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:21
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    MCBQ holds annual brief to the community

    PARTNERSHIPS
    COMMUNITY
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

