Tech. Sgt. Chris Ager, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, ran the Air Force Half Marathon with the Air National Guard team and finished with a time of one hour and 20 minutes, Sept. 17, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The National Guard team placed first in the Air and Space Challenge with their fastest time in history, beating the Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, and 10 other Air and Space Force Command teams. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7453646 VIRIN: 220922-Z-TW741-1001 Resolution: 4484x3587 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire Airman Represents in Top Air Force Marathon Team [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.