    New Hampshire Airman Represents in Top Air Force Marathon Team

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chris Ager, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, ran the Air Force Half Marathon with the Air National Guard team and finished with a time of one hour and 20 minutes, Sept. 17, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The National Guard team placed first in the Air and Space Challenge with their fastest time in history, beating the Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, and 10 other Air and Space Force Command teams. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:19
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-TW741-1001
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Airman Represents in Top Air Force Marathon Team [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire Airman Represents in Top Air Force Marathon Team

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

