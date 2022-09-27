Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022 [Image 12 of 14]

    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Police Officers assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Teams from police departments across South Carolina receive Tactical Medicine training during the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2022. The Columbia Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) SWAT Team hosts this year's summit, sharing their techniques in Close Quarter Combat (CQB) skills, mission planning, tactics, and range drills with partner departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7453502
    VIRIN: 220927-F-JJ992-1027
    Resolution: 5962x3967
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alysia Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022
    South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    SWAT
    Police Officers
    "1CTCS
    FBI"
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT