South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022

U.S. Police Officers assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from police departments across South Carolina receive Tactical Medicine training during the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2022. The Columbia Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) SWAT team hosts this year's summit, sharing their techniques in Close Quarter Combat (CQB) skills, mission planning, tactics, and range drills with partner departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

