South Carolina SWAT Summit 2022

Myrtle Beach Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members, Mark Bechtel and Tyler Struckus, celebrate after completing an advanced firearms drill during the 2022 SWAT Summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2022. The Columbia Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) SWAT Team hosts this year's summit, sharing their techniques in Close Quarter Combat (CQB) skills, mission planning, tactics, and range drills with partner departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake)

