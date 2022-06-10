Fire and Emergency Services Publishes Strategic Plan 2022

In March 2022, HAF/A4CX began development of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Strategic Plan 2022 and Beyond. The plan, meant to modernize firefighting effectiveness around the world, was published in late August and is intended to optimize F&ES by aligning with Department of the Air Force priorities and providing the career field with a roadmap to success.

