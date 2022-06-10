Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire and Emergency Services Publishes Strategic Plan 2022

    Fire and Emergency Services Publishes Strategic Plan 2022

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Emily Vang 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    In March 2022, HAF/A4CX began development of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Strategic Plan 2022 and Beyond. The plan, meant to modernize firefighting effectiveness around the world, was published in late August and is intended to optimize F&ES by aligning with Department of the Air Force priorities and providing the career field with a roadmap to success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 12:35
    Photo ID: 7453231
    VIRIN: 221006-O-VC882-107
    Resolution: 936x948
    Size: 159.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire and Emergency Services Publishes Strategic Plan 2022, by Emily Vang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire and Emergency Services Publishes Strategic Plan 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire and Emergency Services
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    F&ES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT