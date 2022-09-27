Shipyard Integrated fire drill

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), dress out in firefighting equipment in preparation for an integrated drill with Newport News Shipbuilding and City of Newport News firefighters, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Sep. 27, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
