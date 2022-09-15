Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off the southern Texas coast Sept. 16, 2022. The crew also freed a hammerhead shark that was tangled in the gear. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7453084
    VIRIN: 220915-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast
    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast
    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast
    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast
    Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illegal Fishing
    Texas
    South Padre Island
    IUU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT