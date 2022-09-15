Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off the southern Texas coast Sept. 16, 2022. The crew also freed a hammerhead shark that was tangled in the gear. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

