Coast Guard seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew seizes 7.5 miles of illegal longline fishing gear off the southern Texas coast Sept. 16, 2022. The crew also freed a hammerhead shark that was tangled in the gear. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 11:39
