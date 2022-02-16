PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Hugo Escobar, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Diversity and Inclusion coordinator, and Dr. Wynona James, P-S GAR senior equal opportunity practitioner, host a Crucial Conversations event during Black History Month at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 16, 2021. Crucial Conversations is an opportunity to engage in controversial topics in a safe and informative environment. The purpose of these conversations is to evoke empathy, understanding and awareness of different people’s experiences. Topics discussed included: leadership, diversity, inclusion, cultures, experiences, opportunity for advancement and mentoring. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7453076
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-CN389-1001
|Resolution:
|5433x3627
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month: Crucial Conversations, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT