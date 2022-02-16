Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: Crucial Conversations

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Hugo Escobar, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Diversity and Inclusion coordinator, and Dr. Wynona James, P-S GAR senior equal opportunity practitioner, host a Crucial Conversations event during Black History Month at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 16, 2021. Crucial Conversations is an opportunity to engage in controversial topics in a safe and informative environment. The purpose of these conversations is to evoke empathy, understanding and awareness of different people’s experiences. Topics discussed included: leadership, diversity, inclusion, cultures, experiences, opportunity for advancement and mentoring. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

