Family members of fallen service members and supportive community members launch homemade memorial lanterns onto Merritt Lake.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7453029
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-GJ885-019
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest [Image 14 of 14], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT