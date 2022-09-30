Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest [Image 12 of 14]

    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Family members of fallen service members and supportive community members launch homemade memorial lanterns onto Merritt Lake

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7453026
    VIRIN: 220930-A-GJ885-017
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest [Image 14 of 14], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth celebrates Oktoberfest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    TAGS

    Oktoberfest
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT